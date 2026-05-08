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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Hailstorm Alert in Vidarbha and Marathwada; Konkan Faces Heatwave
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing extreme weather swings, with thunderstorms and hail likely in Vidarbha and Marathwada, while Mumbai and the Konkan region continue to battle intense heat and humidity
Thunderstorms and Hail Likely in Vidarbha and Marathwada
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and possible hailstorms in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Several districts in these regions have been placed under an orange alert due to the possibility of intense weather activity.
Cities and districts in Vidarbha that recently recorded temperatures close to 46 degrees Celsius are now expected to see a slight dip in mercury levels because of cloud cover and rainfall. However, the changing weather pattern has raised concerns among farmers, especially in districts such as Beed, Latur and Dharashiv, where hailstorms could damage standing crops.
Mumbai and Konkan Continue to Struggle With Heat and Humidity
While inland Maharashtra experiences rain, Mumbai and the Konkan coast are dealing with uncomfortable heat and rising humidity. Residents across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Sindhudurg are facing sticky and exhausting weather conditions.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in the Konkan belt. The next two days are expected to remain extremely warm and humid. Some southern Konkan areas could witness light rain, but it is unlikely to bring significant relief from the oppressive weather.
Strong Winds and Rising Temperatures Expected Across Other Regions
Western Maharashtra districts including Pune, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, along with moderate rainfall in ghat areas. Meanwhile, North Maharashtra continues to face intense summer heat.
Temperatures in Jalgaon and Dhule may cross 44 degrees Celsius, according to weather forecasts. Although rainfall activity may continue in a few regions till Saturday, meteorologists predict that maximum temperatures across Maharashtra could rise again by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following days.
Authorities have urged people to avoid stepping outdoors between noon and 4 pm unless necessary and to stay hydrated as fluctuating weather conditions may lead to heat-related health issues.
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