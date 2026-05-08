The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and possible hailstorms in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Several districts in these regions have been placed under an orange alert due to the possibility of intense weather activity.

Cities and districts in Vidarbha that recently recorded temperatures close to 46 degrees Celsius are now expected to see a slight dip in mercury levels because of cloud cover and rainfall. However, the changing weather pattern has raised concerns among farmers, especially in districts such as Beed, Latur and Dharashiv, where hailstorms could damage standing crops.