Mumbai's Monsoon Mayhem: The Numbers Behind Record Rains and Urban Flooding (PICS)
Mumbai’s relentless monsoon has shattered records with 891 mm rainfall in August, crippling transport, causing evacuations, power outages, and 21 deaths statewide. IMD has downgraded the red alerts, but Maharashtra continues to reel.
Mumbai Logs Wettest August in 5 Years
Mumbai has received 891 mm of rain this August, well above the monthly average of 560.8 mm, making it the wettest August since 2019. The seasonal total has already crossed 2,193.2 mm, surpassing the monsoon average of 2,101.8 mm. Chincholi in Malad recorded 361 mm of rainfall, while other severely affected areas such as Powai, Vikhroli, Chembur, Dadar, and Wadala received between 200 and 300 mm.
Transport Brought To A Standstill
Relentless rain crippled Mumbai’s transport system. Power outages affected multiple suburbs including Kurla, Andheri, and Ghatkopar. Rising Mithi river levels led to the evacuation of over 900 people across Kurla, Panvel, and Mira Bhayander. Landslides and electrocutions added to the casualties. 135 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus routes were diverted. Flights saw 11 departures diverted and 24 aborted landings due to low visibility and waterlogged runways.
Train Services Suspended
Two Monorail rakes stalled after technical failures caused by excess passenger weight. Hundreds were trapped for hours before being rescued by fire brigade teams using cranes and ladders. Several were treated for suffocation. Suburban train services were suspended on the CSMT–Thane section of the Central line and the Harbour line due to severe waterlogging.
IMD’s Red Alert Proves Accurate
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert proved accurate as Mumbai faced relentless rainfall and widespread disruption. With the weather system over the Bay of Bengal now weakening, the IMD has downgraded the city’s forecast to an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of continued heavy showers but with slightly reduced intensity. A further downgrade to a yellow alert from Thursday suggests easing conditions, offering some respite after one of the city’s most intense rain spells in recent years.
21 Lives Lost So Far
Since August 15, heavy rains across Maharashtra have claimed 21 lives, including eight fatalities from a cloudburst in Nanded’s Mukhed taluka. The deluge has inundated over 12 lakh hectares of farmland, causing significant crop damage and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. In response, the state government has mobilized disaster response teams and directed local authorities to expedite relief and compensation efforts under established guidelines.