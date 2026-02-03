The Gandhi statue was unveiled on 12 November 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. It was installed outside the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville as a mark of friendship and shared democratic values.

For the Indian community, the statue stood as a reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and unity. Its removal has caused deep emotional pain and anger among community members.

Painful memories of earlier vandalism return

The latest incident has revived memories of a previous attack on the same statue. Within 24 hours of its inauguration in 2021, it was vandalised by unknown individuals. That incident was widely condemned in both India and Australia.

At that time, police investigated the matter, but no public arrests were announced. The repeat attack has again raised questions about security and protection for important cultural symbols.

Concerns over extremist targeting

In the past, statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Australia and other countries have been targeted by Khalistan-linked extremists. These groups view such symbols as targets, despite Gandhi being a global icon of peace and non-violence.

In some international cases, offenders were caught trying to cut statues using power tools. While police have not confirmed any ideological link in the Rowville case, the method used has led to renewed concerns.

Political leaders express concern and solidarity

The theft has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Victoria. Shadow Minister for Multicultural and Multifaith Affairs Evan Mulholland said the incident was deeply distressing.

He said such acts undermine the sense of safety that multicultural communities deserve. He also called for those responsible to be identified and punished.