India Strongly Condemns Theft of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Australia
India has strongly condemned the vandalisation and theft of Mahatma Gandhi’s bronze statue in Melbourne. MEA said the matter has been raised with Australian authorities and demanded swift recovery of the statue and punishment for those responsible.
India strongly condemns theft of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia
India has strongly reacted to the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the act was deeply disturbing and unacceptable. The government said it has raised the matter firmly with Australian authorities and asked for immediate steps to recover the statue and punish those responsible.
The statue, which carried deep cultural and historical value, was gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi. It symbolised peace, non-violence and the shared values of India and Australia.
MEA issues strong condemnation and seeks action
In an official statement shared on social media, the MEA said India “strongly condemns” the vandalisation and removal of the statue by unidentified individuals. The ministry said it has taken up the matter with Australian authorities at the highest levels.
India’s response on vandalization and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia
⁰⁰@MEAIndia: We strongly condemn the vandalization and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne by unidentified people.…
— Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) February 3, 2026
India has urged the Australian government to act quickly, recover the stolen statue, and ensure those behind the act are held fully accountable. The MEA stressed that such actions hurt the sentiments of the Indian community and go against the spirit of mutual respect between the two countries.
Details of the theft revealed by police
According to a report by Australia Today, the theft took place at around 12.50 am on Monday. Victoria Police said three unknown offenders used an angle grinder to cut the bronze statue from its base.
The statue weighed around 426 kilograms and was firmly fixed to its foundation. Photos shared online showed the statue had been cut at the ankle, leaving only its feet behind. The brutal nature of the act has shocked many within the Indian-Australian community.
Police investigation underway in Victoria
Victoria Police confirmed that the Knox Crime Investigation Unit is handling the case. Officers are examining CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the site. Police said the theft likely happened in the early hours of Monday, 12 January.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the motive behind the crime or identified any suspects. However, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of cultural and community symbols in Australia.
Statue’s cultural and historical importance
The Gandhi statue was unveiled on 12 November 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. It was installed outside the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville as a mark of friendship and shared democratic values.
For the Indian community, the statue stood as a reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and unity. Its removal has caused deep emotional pain and anger among community members.
Painful memories of earlier vandalism return
The latest incident has revived memories of a previous attack on the same statue. Within 24 hours of its inauguration in 2021, it was vandalised by unknown individuals. That incident was widely condemned in both India and Australia.
At that time, police investigated the matter, but no public arrests were announced. The repeat attack has again raised questions about security and protection for important cultural symbols.
Concerns over extremist targeting
In the past, statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Australia and other countries have been targeted by Khalistan-linked extremists. These groups view such symbols as targets, despite Gandhi being a global icon of peace and non-violence.
In some international cases, offenders were caught trying to cut statues using power tools. While police have not confirmed any ideological link in the Rowville case, the method used has led to renewed concerns.
Political leaders express concern and solidarity
The theft has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Victoria. Shadow Minister for Multicultural and Multifaith Affairs Evan Mulholland said the incident was deeply distressing.
He said such acts undermine the sense of safety that multicultural communities deserve. He also called for those responsible to be identified and punished.
India seeks justice and respect for shared values
India has made it clear that it expects swift and firm action from Australian authorities. The MEA said protecting cultural symbols is essential to maintaining trust between nations and communities.
Our response to media queries regarding Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/CsmoYb9B1Bpic.twitter.com/uL2jyDWPaw
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 3, 2026
The government said it will closely follow the investigation and hopes the statue will be recovered soon.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.