Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold wave hits state again after cyclone; temperatures to drop over next 10 days

Following a brief respite, the cold wave returned to Maharashtra after the cyclone and low-pressure system subsided. Unseasonal rains have ceased, and the cold weather is expected to intensify across the state, especially in Khandesh, Nashik, and Vidarbha over the next 10 days.

After a short respite, cold wave conditions have reemerged in various regions of Maharashtra as the impact of the cyclone and low-pressure system has diminished. The state recently endured unseasonal rainfall over the last two weeks, with some areas experiencing significant downpours. Now that the rains have ceased, cold wave conditions are becoming more pronounced across several districts, including Mumbai.

The cold wave is predicted to continue in Maharashtra for the next 10 days, with temperatures gradually dropping, starting from Khandesh and Nashik. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha will begin experiencing the cold wave's impact starting Tuesday, December 10.



Cold winds from the north have intensified, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures across Maharashtra. North Maharashtra is experiencing the most severe impact, with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the state are expected to see further drops in temperature today, though Mumbai and the Konkan region are likely to experience milder cold conditions. Dhule recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius, while Jalgaon experienced a drop to 10 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Jeur registered the highest temperature in the state, reaching 34.5 degrees Celsius.



Cold weather is expected to continue in Maharashtra for the next 10 days, with cities like Nashik already experiencing its effects. Nashik saw a sudden 4-degree drop in temperature in just one day, bringing the mercury down to 12 degrees Celsius, leaving residents shivering.



