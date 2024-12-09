Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold wave hits state again after cyclone; temperatures to drop over next 10 days

Following a brief respite, the cold wave returned to Maharashtra after the cyclone and low-pressure system subsided. Unseasonal rains have ceased, and the cold weather is expected to intensify across the state, especially in Khandesh, Nashik, and Vidarbha over the next 10 days.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

After a short respite, cold wave conditions have reemerged in various regions of Maharashtra as the impact of the cyclone and low-pressure system has diminished. The state recently endured unseasonal rainfall over the last two weeks, with some areas experiencing significant downpours. Now that the rains have ceased, cold wave conditions are becoming more pronounced across several districts, including Mumbai.

article_image2

The cold wave is predicted to continue in Maharashtra for the next 10 days, with temperatures gradually dropping, starting from Khandesh and Nashik. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha will begin experiencing the cold wave's impact starting Tuesday, December 10.
 

article_image3

Cold winds from the north have intensified, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures across Maharashtra. North Maharashtra is experiencing the most severe impact, with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the state are expected to see further drops in temperature today, though Mumbai and the Konkan region are likely to experience milder cold conditions.

Dhule recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius, while Jalgaon experienced a drop to 10 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Jeur registered the highest temperature in the state, reaching 34.5 degrees Celsius.
 

article_image4

Cold weather is expected to continue in Maharashtra for the next 10 days, with cities like Nashik already experiencing its effects. Nashik saw a sudden 4-degree drop in temperature in just one day, bringing the mercury down to 12 degrees Celsius, leaving residents shivering.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 799 December 09 2024 check winning ticket prize money and more here anr

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 799 December 09 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 75 lakh?

2 Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent back home; probe underway gcw

Over 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent back home; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Thief prays before stealing money from petrol pump, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Thief prays before stealing money from petrol pump, video goes viral (WATCH)

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care vkp

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon