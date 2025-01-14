Mahakumbh 2025: 10 stunning drone shots showcasing magnificence of event in Prayagraj

Here are 10 breathtaking drone photos from Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. These stunning images offer a unique perspective of the vast crowds of devotees, the ghats, and the meticulous security arrangements.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

The Mahakumbh 2025 is underway in Prayagraj, and this year's images are truly remarkable. Captured by drone cameras, these stunning photographs showcase the magnificence of the event and the vast sea of devotees gathered for the occasion. Here are 10 of the most breathtaking shots from Mahakumbh 2025.

article_image2

People taking dip

This drone shot shows a wonderful view of the ghat where devotees are honouring their faith and taking a dip at the ghat.

article_image3

View of the main bathing ghat

This picture shows how crowds of devotees are thronging the main bathing ghat of Mahakumbh. Millions of people gather to bathe at these ghats.

article_image4

View of the boats

A view of boats on the Ganges River, playing a crucial role in transporting devotees during the Mahakumbh. These boats are the primary means for pilgrims to reach the sacred Sangam.

article_image5

View of the main bathing ghat

Another picture of the main bathing ghat shows several thousands of devotees throng the main bathing ghat of Mahakumbh. 

article_image6

Happy faces

The joy and faith reflected on every face demonstrate that Mahakumbh is more than just a religious event; it is a transformative experience where individuals embark on their life's journey with renewed resolutions, shedding negativity along the way.

article_image7

Security arrangements in place

This drone shot shows the extensive security arrangements in the Kumbh Mela area. Security personnel are deployed everywhere, ensuring the safety of the devotees.

article_image8

Paush Purnima bathing

A massive crowd of devotees gathered for the Paush Purnima bath at the Mahakumbh. This image beautifully captures the significance of the Paush Purnima ritual.

article_image9

Devotees coming to Sangam

Devotees arrived at the Sangam with deep devotion on Paush Purnima, where they bathed to cleanse themselves of sins. The vast crowd in the picture reflects the strong emotional connection and reverence people have for the Mahakumbh.

article_image10

Devotees celebrating joyfully

Devotees at the Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025 are seen celebrating with unwavering faith and belief. This scene, which unfolds every year, shows pilgrims joyfully immersing themselves in the holy rivers, leaving behind all their sorrows and pains.

