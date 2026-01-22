Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Mostly Clear Skies with Warm Sunshine
Get the complete Lucknow weather forecast for January 22. Expect a sunny day with clear skies, but prepare for a winter chill. See max/min temps, real feel and wind details.
Lucknow Weather on Thursday
Lucknow will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, January 22, with mostly clear skies through the day. Despite the bright conditions, the air will remain cool, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Max temperature: 24°C
Min temperature: 11°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 24°C, while the minimum will fall to about 11°C. Early mornings will feel cold, with comfortable but cool conditions continuing into the afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 25°C. Sunshine will provide some warmth, but it may not be enough to fully offset the winter chill.
On January 22, the sun roes at around 6:55 am and will set at about 5:40 pm, giving Lucknow nearly ten and three-quarter hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 9 km/h. This light breeze will add a mild chill, particularly during the early hours and after sunset.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.