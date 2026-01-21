Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies, Chilly Mornings, and Pleasant Afternoon
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for January 21. Expect a cold, cloudy day with unhealthy air quality. Max temperature 26°C, min 9°C. Plan your day accordingly!
Lucknow Weather on Wednesday
Lucknow will experience cloudy weather on Wednesday, January 21, with very unhealthy air quality expected through the day. The cold conditions and poor air quality may make outdoor activities uncomfortable, especially during the morning hours.
Max temperature: 26°C
Min temperature: 9°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 26°C, while the minimum will drop to about 9°C. This sharp drop in temperature will make early mornings and late evenings feel quite cold.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 26°C. Even so, the cold air and lack of sunshine will keep the overall day feeling cooler.
On January 21, the sun will rise at about 6:56 am and set at around 5:39 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 11 km/h. This light to moderate breeze may offer brief relief but is unlikely to significantly improve air quality.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.