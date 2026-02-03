Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Strong Winds, and Rain Likely on Feb 3
Lucknow Weather Update Feb 3, 2026: Dense fog, cloudy skies, strong winds and light rain expected today. Check today’s temperature, cold conditions, IMD alerts and the upcoming Lucknow weather forecast.
Lucknow Weather on Tuesday
The weather in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, will look different on February 3, 2026. Due to a Western Disturbance, the sky will be partly cloudy, says the IMD. It'll stay a bit chilly during the day, and the temperature won't rise much, bringing back that February cold feel.
Lucknow Weather Today
In the morning, Lucknow might see light to moderate fog, reducing visibility to about 5 km. As the day goes on, the fog will clear, but clouds will remain. The weather department predicts a max temp of around 22°C and a min of 13°C.
Rain Today
Light drizzle or rain might occur in the latter part of the day, especially in the evening or at night. Winds will blow at 30-40 km/h, making it feel colder. There's also a chance of lightning. Similar weather is expected in cities like Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Agra.
Cold Weather
By night, the temperature could drop to 13 degrees. North-westerly winds will make it feel colder. Dense fog is expected late at night and in the morning, so be careful on the roads. The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for 23 districts, including Lucknow.
Foggy Conditions
The weather department advises caution. Use fog lights and drive slowly in foggy conditions. Keep kids and the elderly warm. Rain is likely to stop after Feb 4, with temps gradually rising by 3-6 degrees. Overall, Lucknow's February weather will be quite unpredictable.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.