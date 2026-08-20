A 37-year-old ICICI Bank relationship manager was allegedly shot dead by her husband outside her workplace in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Thursday. The incident was followed by the deaths of the accused man and his sister at their home, leaving three people dead in a shocking sequence of events.

The victim, identified as Divya Mishra, lived in Singar Nagar in Alambagh and worked as a relationship manager, reportedly at the assistant manager level, with ICICI Bank.

Police said the shooting took place at around 11.22 am outside the ICICI Bank branch in Vivek Khand, a busy commercial area in Gomti Nagar.

According to investigators, Divya had returned to the bank after meeting a client and was with fellow employees when the attack took place.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP East Amol Murkut says, "The woman was a Relationship Manager named Divya Mishra. She was a resident of Lucknow and was working at the Mithaiwala Crossing under Gomti Nagar police station. She had returned after meeting one of her clients and was with… pic.twitter.com/6IgZwtKADJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

#WATCH | Lucknow | Dr. Diksha Sharma, DCP-East, says, "The police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information… https://t.co/UrdIkemBmapic.twitter.com/zR7gtoLNLR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2026

'मैंने पत्नी को मार दिया, वो मुझे चीट कर रही थी'... कत्ल के बाद मानस ने लगाया स्टेटस, फिर बहन को मार कर किया सुसाइड.



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हत्या दिव्या के पति मानस ने की।

दिव्‍या मिश्रा आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में रिलेशनशिप… pic.twitter.com/VmURmzBtFM — Abanish Sinha (@abanish_Bihar) August 20, 2026

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Amol Murkut, said Divya had stepped out of a vehicle when her husband, Manas Bajpai, allegedly attacked her. Police believe Bajpai had been waiting for her near the bank.