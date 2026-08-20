'She Was Cheating On Me': UP Man's WhatsApp Status After Killing Wife, Sister And Self
A 37-year-old ICICI Bank relationship manager, Divya Mishra, was allegedly shot dead by her husband, Manas Bajpai, outside her workplace in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. Police said Bajpai later went to his Husadiya home, allegedly shot his sister.
Divya Mishra was allegedly shot outside her workplace in Gomti Nagar
A 37-year-old ICICI Bank relationship manager was allegedly shot dead by her husband outside her workplace in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Thursday. The incident was followed by the deaths of the accused man and his sister at their home, leaving three people dead in a shocking sequence of events.
The victim, identified as Divya Mishra, lived in Singar Nagar in Alambagh and worked as a relationship manager, reportedly at the assistant manager level, with ICICI Bank.
Police said the shooting took place at around 11.22 am outside the ICICI Bank branch in Vivek Khand, a busy commercial area in Gomti Nagar.
According to investigators, Divya had returned to the bank after meeting a client and was with fellow employees when the attack took place.
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP East Amol Murkut says, "The woman was a Relationship Manager named Divya Mishra. She was a resident of Lucknow and was working at the Mithaiwala Crossing under Gomti Nagar police station. She had returned after meeting one of her clients and was with… pic.twitter.com/6IgZwtKADJ
— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
#WATCH | Lucknow | Dr. Diksha Sharma, DCP-East, says, "The police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information… https://t.co/UrdIkemBmapic.twitter.com/zR7gtoLNLR
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2026
'मैंने पत्नी को मार दिया, वो मुझे चीट कर रही थी'... कत्ल के बाद मानस ने लगाया स्टेटस, फिर बहन को मार कर किया सुसाइड.
लखनऊ में you tube पत्रकार प्रज्ञा मिश्रा की बहन दिव्या मिश्रा की गोली मारकर हत्या।
हत्या दिव्या के पति मानस ने की।
दिव्या मिश्रा आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में रिलेशनशिप… pic.twitter.com/VmURmzBtFM
— Abanish Sinha (@abanish_Bihar) August 20, 2026
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Amol Murkut, said Divya had stepped out of a vehicle when her husband, Manas Bajpai, allegedly attacked her. Police believe Bajpai had been waiting for her near the bank.
Husband allegedly fired two shots after brief conversation
Eyewitness accounts suggest that Divya and Bajpai briefly spoke outside the bank before he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at her. Reports indicate that two shots were fired before Bajpai fled the scene.
Divya was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the exact sequence of events and determine how Bajpai approached and escaped from the location.
A purported WhatsApp status, believed to have been posted by Bajpai, also surfaced after the incident. In the message, he allegedly admitted to shooting Divya and accused her of cheating. Police are examining the post as part of the investigation and have not yet commented on its authenticity or legal relevance.
Divorce case and family dispute under investigation
Police said Divya and Bajpai had reportedly been involved in a marital dispute for some time. Divya had filed for divorce around a year ago, and the matter was pending before a family court.
Investigators are examining the ongoing family dispute as a possible motive behind the killing. However, police are continuing to investigate all aspects of the case before drawing any final conclusions.
Divya was also the sister of journalist and YouTuber Pragya
मशहूर पत्रकार प्रज्ञा मिश्रा की बहन दिव्या मिश्रा की उसके पति मानस बाजपेई ने गोली मारकर ह&त्या कर दी है!
अपराधी ने गोली मारने के बाद WhatsApp status भी लगाया है! सुनने में आ रहा है वो प्रज्ञा मिश्रा की शादी के खिलाफ था जबकि,
बहन दिव्या उसकी शादी से सहमत थी! सनकी पति से वो… pic.twitter.com/nCKeVjkmf6
— ShivRaj Yaduvanshi (@shivaxind) August 20, 2026
Sister shot dead before Manas allegedly died by suicide
After allegedly fleeing from Gomti Nagar, Bajpai reportedly went to his residence in Husadiya.
Police said he then allegedly shot his sister, Vibha Bajpai, inside the house before turning the weapon on himself. Both were found dead at the second location.
मामला लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर का है जहां ICICI बैंक में काम कर रही दिव्या को उसके पति ने गोली मार दी। दिव्या यूट्यूब की फेमस स्वतंत्र पत्रकार प्रज्ञा मिश्रा की बहन है
दिव्या रोज की तरह अपनी ड्यूटी निभाने के लिए बैंक पहुंची ही थी कि थोड़ी देर बाद उसके पति ने कॉल करके बाहर बुलाया और जैसे… pic.twitter.com/XCmwa0UGws
— Hasin Shah (@hasinshahjama) August 20, 2026
Investigators are now working to establish the exact sequence of events at the house, including what happened in the period between the shooting outside the bank and the deaths of Bajpai and his sister.
Divya’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are also collecting forensic evidence and reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
The case is being investigated by the Gomti Nagar police, with further details expected after the post-mortem reports and forensic examination are completed.
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