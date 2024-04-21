Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: List of states observing school closures on April 26

    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Following the first phase on April 19, the upcoming rounds are set for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, counting of votes will be held on June 4, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) calendar.

    article_image1

    Photo Credit - X

    The 18th Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases, continue to unfold, with the second phase scheduled for April 26. Following the first phase on April 19, the upcoming rounds are set for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, counting of votes will be held on June 4, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) calendar.

    article_image2

    Photo Credit - X

    Which constituencies will vote in phase 2?

    Phase 2 encompasses 89 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. With schools and colleges serving as polling stations, closures on election days aim to ensure minimal disruption amid security concerns. Here's a list of states conducting polling on April 26 and the corresponding constituencies:

    article_image3

    Photo Credit - X

    Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Manipur (1), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8) and West Bengal (3).

    article_image4

    Photo Credit - X

    Who are the key candidates?

    It should be noted that candidates vying for positions in this phase include Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Hema Malini (Mathura), seeking re-election for the third time, and Arun Govil (Meerut), known for his role in the Ramayana serial.

    article_image5

    Photo Credit - X

    Other prominent figures include Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), contesting against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran, as well as Shashi Tharoor, pitted against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Amritsar Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping AJR

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80 AJR

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development manifesto, focuses on coastal projects rkn

    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Recent Stories

    Shefali Jariwala SEXY photos: 'Kaanta Laga' actress drops pictures in HOT bikini RKK

    Shefali Jariwala SEXY photos: 'Kaanta Laga' actress drops pictures in HOT bikini

    Bizarre Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH) AJR

    Bizarre! Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH)

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT rkn

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon