Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: List of states observing school closures on April 26

The 18th Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases, continue to unfold, with the second phase scheduled for April 26. Following the first phase on April 19, the upcoming rounds are set for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, counting of votes will be held on June 4, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) calendar.

Which constituencies will vote in phase 2? Phase 2 encompasses 89 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. With schools and colleges serving as polling stations, closures on election days aim to ensure minimal disruption amid security concerns. Here's a list of states conducting polling on April 26 and the corresponding constituencies:

Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Manipur (1), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8) and West Bengal (3).

Who are the key candidates? It should be noted that candidates vying for positions in this phase include Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Hema Malini (Mathura), seeking re-election for the third time, and Arun Govil (Meerut), known for his role in the Ramayana serial.

Other prominent figures include Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), contesting against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran, as well as Shashi Tharoor, pitted against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram).