    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How many candidates have criminal cases against them? Check phase-wise analysis

    First Published May 28, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    1,644 of the 8,337 candidates running in the current Lok Sabha elections had criminal complaints filed against them, according to a thorough investigation by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). These cases include accusations of murder, attempted murder, crimes against women, and hate speech. read on for more

    In India, the Lok Sabha election is almost over. According to an analysis conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), it shows that 1,644 of the 8,337 candidates contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have criminal cases registered against them. Among these candidates, 1,188 are charged with serious crimes, such as hate speech, attempted murder, and crimes against women.

    Phase 1: April 19

    Phase 1 analysis yielded 252 criminal cases and 161 significant criminal cases out of 1,618 applicants. Seven candidates are charged with murder, and 19 more have attempted murder cases, according to the ADR.

    In their affidavits, eighteen candidates reported having committed crimes against women; one of them is accused of rape in accordance with Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). There are 35 more candidates connected to hate speech incidents.
     

    Phase 2: April 26

    After 1,192 applicants underwent analysis in the second round, 167 of them had major criminal cases and 250 of them were charged with crimes. According to the study, 24 candidates are connected to attempted murder cases, while three candidates are charged with murder.

    25 applicants have filed complaints pertaining to crimes against women; one of them is accused of rape in accordance with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376. According to the study, hate speech cases have been connected to twenty-one candidates.
     

    Phase 3: May 7

    In phase 3, 244 of the 1,352 candidates—or 18% of the total—have criminal records, including 172 major criminal instances. Of the 244 applicants with criminal histories, 24 have been charged with attempted murder and five are facing murder accusations.

    Furthermore, 17 incidences of hate speech have been reported involving 38 candidates and crimes against women. Additionally, seven candidates disclosed past offences.

    Phase 4: May 13

    Phase 4 had the highest number — of the 1,710 candidates analysed, 360 have criminal charges against them and 274 serious criminal charges. The data shows that 17 out of 360 applicants (or 21%) with criminal cases were found guilty; 11 instances of murder were proclaimed; 30 cases include attempted murder; and 50 cases involve crimes against women, including 5 cases involving rape.

    Phase 5: May 20

    There were 695 applicants in Phase 5, 159 of whom had criminal charges and 122 of them had significant criminal offences. Approximately 18% of the population was charged with major offences, including as murder, attempted murder, and crimes against women.

    Of these candidates, four are accused of murder (IPC Section 302) and twenty-eight are accused of attempted murder (IPC Section 357).

    In addition, there are allegations of rape (IPC Section 376) against one of the 29 candidates suspected of crimes against women. Ten candidates are also identified by the research as having made provocative comments that have the potential to provoke violence and rifts in society.

    Phase 6: May 25

    180 of the 866 applicants that were examined in phase 6 had criminal cases, and 141 had significant criminal offences. 141 candidates (16%) out of the total had major criminal charges filed against them.

    Phase 7: June 1

    Out of 904 applicants in phase 7, 199 are facing criminal accusations, and 151 of them are facing significant criminal proceedings. The ADR examined the affidavits of 8,337 applicants overall, out of 8,360 candidates.

