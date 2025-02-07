Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries?

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: Complaints abound among men regarding the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, which exclusively provides financial aid to women. Repeated demands have been made for a similar allowance for men. Now, it seems their grievances may be addressed. Men may soon receive financial assistance as well.

At the start of each month, women in West Bengal enrolled in the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme receive Rs 1000 or Rs 1200 in their bank accounts. This money is deposited into the accounts of women registered under the Lakshmi Bhandar project.

There are numerous complaints from men about the Lakshmi Bhandar project only providing financial aid to women. Also Read | Lakshmi Bhandar update: West Bengal women may get double allowance soon!

Repeated demands have been made for a similar allowance for men. It appears these complaints may finally be addressed. The upcoming budget may announce a monthly allowance for men.

Mamata Banerjee may make this significant announcement. The state budget is on February 12th. Will the West Bengal government make this announcement then? Also Read | GOOD news! Applicants to receive Rs. 1000 more along with Lakshmi Bhandar allowance; Check NOW

A project or allowance may be announced to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth. The state government may make this type of announcement with the 2026 assembly elections in mind.

