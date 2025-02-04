Lakshmi Bhandar update: West Bengal women may get double allowance soon!

The West Bengal government has hinted at more than doubling the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme allowance. Women currently receiving Rs1000- Rs 1200 may now receive Rs 2100. This announcement is speculated to come before the 2026 elections.

Good news for the residents of the state. Lakshmi Bhandar is increasing more than double. Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced several allowances, including Lakshmi Bhandar.

The Mamata government provides allowances to everyone from students to the elderly. Many allowances are active, from old age and widow allowances to Kanyashree and Taruner Swapna.

Lakshmi Bhandar has gained considerable popularity among these allowances. The women of the state receive this allowance. Currently, women of the general caste receive Rs 1000, and scheduled caste women receive Rs 1200.

This allowance is now increasing. Lakshmi Bhandar is more than doubling. From now on, Rs 2100 will be available.

The Mamata government has recently hinted at this. The Lakshmi Bhandar allowance is going to be increased, keeping in mind the 2026 elections. This extra money may be available from April.

