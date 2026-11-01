Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a relief package for Cyclone Arnab victims, providing food, cash, and agricultural subsidies. A central team will visit to assess damage as the state prepares for the incoming Cyclone Murasu.

Odisha Announces Relief Package for Cyclone Victims

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a special assistance package for families and farmers affected by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent heavy rainfall across several districts of the state. Majhi announced the package while chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Bhubaneswar to assess preparedness and precautionary measures for Cyclone Murasu. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was also present at the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that every affected family would receive 50 kilograms of rice and Rs 2,500 in cash as part of the special assistance package. He said that agricultural input subsidies would be provided for crop losses of 33 per cent or more. Farmers cultivating unirrigated land will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare, while those with irrigated land will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare. For perennial crops, the assistance has been fixed at Rs 22,500 per hectare. He added that minimum assistance of Rs 2,500 for perennial crops, Rs 2,000 for irrigated land and Rs 1,000 for unirrigated land would be provided to affected farmers.

Details of the Relief Assistance

Speaking to the media, Odisha CM said, "As you are all aware, Cyclone 'Arnab' and the subsequent heavy rainfall have affected lakhs of people across several districts in Odisha—most notably Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal. In light of this, we have announced a special assistance package today, specifically for our people, and in particular, for our farmers. Every affected family will be provided with 50 kilograms of rice and ₹2,500 in cash. For crop losses of 33% or more in the agricultural sector, an 'agricultural input subsidy' will be provided: ₹8,500 per hectare for unirrigated land, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops. A minimum assistance amount—₹2,500 for perennial crops, ₹2,000 for irrigated land, and ₹1,000 for unirrigated land—will be provided to any affected farmer. The government has also made arrangements to clear sand and silt deposited on farmers' land, with an allocation of ₹18,000 per hectare."

Additional Support Measures

The Chief Minister said that short-term Kharif loans would be converted into medium-term loans to provide relief to affected farmers. The government has also announced assistance for families whose houses have been damaged. Families whose homes have been completely destroyed or severely damaged will receive Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly areas.

"Furthermore, affected farmers will receive 1,20,000 pulse kits, 5,000 oilseed kits, and 50,000 vegetable kits. For sugarcane cultivation, assistance of ₹27,500 per hectare will be provided for the 2,000 hectares of affected land. Farmers will also receive a subsidy of up to 75% on pesticides for the Rabi crop. Regarding agricultural loans, short-term Kharif loans will be converted into medium-term loans. For housing, families whose homes have been completely destroyed or severely damaged will receive ₹1,20,000 in plain areas and ₹1,30,000 in hilly areas. For families whose homes have been washed away, [provisions for] clothing... An amount of ₹2,500 will be provided for [household items/utensils]," he further said.

Preparation for Cyclone Murasu and Central Assessment

Days after Cyclone Arnab blazed a trail of destruction across India's eastern coast, a new cyclonic storm named 'Murasu' has formed over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Murasu had formed as a deep depression, ultimately intensifying into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, an eight-member Central Inter-Ministerial Team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ravi Shankar, will visit Odisha from November 2 to 4 to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab. The team will hold discussions with the state government and conduct field inspections in affected areas. The team's report will guide the assessment of central assistance required to address the losses caused by the cyclone in the state. (ANI)