Kolkata Winter Update: Low Pressure To Delay Chill In The Air In November? Know Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: November is almost over, but it's not really cold yet. We often have to turn on fans and ACs. It's very uncomfortable in the morning. There's a slight chill at night. The Met office predicts that winter is on hold due
Low pressure, a thorn for winter
November is almost over, but it's not really cold yet. We often have to turn on fans and ACs. It's very uncomfortable in the morning. There's a slight chill at night, but not enough to need quilts. So the question is, when will winter start?
A thorn in winter's path?
The Met office predicts a low-pressure system is still a thorn in winter's path. Another low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, blocking the cold northern winds and increasing discomfort.
Low pressure forming
The Met office forecasts this low-pressure system will form on November 22 and could intensify into a deep depression. Forget winter for now; the Met office has predicted rain.
Low pressure movement
The Met office said the path of the low pressure is not yet clear. However, the likely path is from the east coast towards the Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast. The Alipore Met office has clarified it won't become a cyclone.
Impact of low pressure
Due to the low pressure, more moisture will enter from the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, leading to a rise in temperature. Daytime temperatures will increase, creating uncomfortable weather. It will be slightly cool at night. Winter will likely arrive in December.
Kolkata's weather
Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 19 degrees. There's no rain warning for now. No rain is forecast for other districts of South Bengal either. Coastal districts might see rain on Saturday.
