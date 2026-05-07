Kolkata Weather Update: Storms To Bring Rain, Relief; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather Update: The much-awaited Kalbaishakhi storms have finally hit Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal, bringing some serious rain. The Met department says more thunderstorms are likely this evening
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Kolkata Weather Update
After days of unbearable heat, the Kalbaishakhi brought much-needed relief to Bengal. The storms, with rain and lightning, started rolling in across Kolkata and several South Bengal districts from Thursday afternoon.
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Gusty Winds
Some areas saw gusty winds, while others got a proper downpour that drenched the city and districts. The weather office has said that several districts in South Bengal can expect another round of storms later this evening.
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Districts Weather
The rain wasn't just in Kolkata. It was widespread, affecting Howrah, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Nadia, and Bardhaman. While some areas got moderate showers, others faced the full force of the Kalbaishakhi, with falling trees blocking roads.
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Forecast
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, this Kalbaishakhi happened because moist winds from the Bay of Bengal clashed with dry north-westerly winds. They've issued a warning for more thunderstorms in South Bengal in the next 24 hours, with wind speeds reaching 40 to 60 km/h.
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Rain
Meteorologists say this rain will bring down the temperature. For the last few days, the mercury has been hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. We can now expect it to drop by 2 to 4 degrees, giving people a break from the hot and humid weather.
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Relief
While the rain is a relief, the authorities have also issued a safety advisory. They are asking people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. The administration has also urged everyone to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. In some areas, fishermen have been told not to go out to sea.
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Advise
The Met department says more clouds could gather over Kolkata and its neighbouring districts later in the evening. The chances of a Kalbaishakhi are especially high in the districts of South Bengal. So, if you're heading back from the office, it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy to avoid getting stuck.
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Relief From Heat
All in all, while this spell of rain has brought relief from the intense heat, the weather forecast makes one thing clear: the Kalbaishakhi season is not over yet.
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