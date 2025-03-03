Kolkata Weather Update: Met office forecasts relief from heat? Check HERE

Everyone is suffering from the intense heat since the beginning of March. However, according to the Meteorological Department, the temperature may drop by two to three degrees Celsius soon. Although, there is a possibility of temperature rise again at the end of the week

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is located in the Maldives area. There is an axis from this vortex to Lakshadweep

There is also a cyclonic circulation in Assam. There is great news for South Bengal amidst these twin Saturday circulations

Due to that, the temperature will drop by two to three degrees Celsius in the middle of this week. The temperature will rise again at the end of the week. Kolkata will be 33 degrees Celsius and other districts will be 36 degrees Celsius

Today, Monday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata will be 24.4 degrees. Yesterday the maximum temperature of the day was 32.8 degrees

There is no possibility of rain for the next four to five days. South Bengal will remain dry. There is no possibility of rain in North Bengal either. The sky will remain clear. There will be no significant change in temperature for the next 4-5 days. However, everyone is hoping that the heat will decrease somewhat this week

