Kolkata Weather Update: Big Storm Coming On Friday? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After a short break from the crazy heat, Kolkata and other South Bengal districts are set for some light to moderate rain on Friday. The rain might even come with a Kalbaishakhi storm
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Kolkata Weather
We finally got a little break from the scorching heat at the start of Baishakh. Some parts of Kolkata even saw scattered showers on Thursday. Now, a massive storm and rain are predicted for Friday afternoon. Let's see which districts, including Kolkata, will get drenched.
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Weather Office
The Weather Office has confirmed that Kolkata and all other districts in South Bengal will see scattered, light to moderate rain on Friday evening. In some places, this rain will be accompanied by a classic Kalbaishakhi storm.
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Storm
Today's storm will bring winds blowing at speeds between 30 and 49 km/h. But the relief is temporary. The Met department has issued a warning for hot and humid weather in South Bengal starting Sunday. The heat will be especially bad in West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman, with a heat alert in place until next Thursday.
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North Bengal
It's not just the south! North Bengal is also in for some rain today. The forecast predicts thunderstorms with rain for all districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Expect gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h.
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Heavy Showers
North Bengal might see heavy showers on Saturday, with a specific rain forecast for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The storm and rain alert will continue until Sunday. However, the temperature in the region won't change much for the next seven days.
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IMD Forecast
So why is this happening? The Weather Office explains that an east-west trough is stretching from southeast Rajasthan all the way to Manipur. On top of that, a cyclonic circulation is active over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Bangladesh, and southeast Assam, sitting at 1.5 km above sea level.
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Cyclonic Circulation
There's another cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh and its nearby areas, located 0.9 km above sea level. These systems are pulling in a huge amount of moisture from the Bay of Bengal onto the land. That's why we have a strong chance of storms and rain today.
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