Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Bengal to Get Warmer as Winter Nears Its End This Week
According to Alipore’s weather office, Bengal will see rising temperatures as winter fades, with mild chill lingering briefly; February may turn warmer than usual, with below-normal rainfall expected across the state soon.
No fog warning
Weather Kolkata: No dense fog warning for the next few days. South Bengal will still feel wintery. A light northerly wind will persist. Western districts will be colder than coastal ones.
Kolkata's maximum temperature
Today, Kolkata's max temp will be around 29°C. The minimum was 16.2°C, 1.5 degrees below normal. Northerly winds are still blowing. North Bengal districts will have a light chill in the morning.
No dense fog warning-
The temperature is set to rise, says Alipore's weather office, as winter leaves Bengal. Morning may bring moderate fog. Dense fog is possible in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. Temps may rise more from Sunday.
Temperature will rise in the districts
Per the Alipore weather office, temps will rise in Kolkata and South Bengal from tomorrow. Meteorologists predict the minimum temp may increase by 2°C in the next three days.
Warmer than normal month
By month's end, Kolkata's max temp could be 32-33°C. The minimum will be 18-20°C. February is likely to be warmer than normal.
Possibility of less rainfall-
IMD's Feb 2026 forecast predicts below-normal rain for most of India. The weather dept also expects min and max temps to be above normal across the country in Feb 2026.
Northerly wind will remain for a few days
In February, India's average rainfall is expected to be ~81% of the long-period average (LPA). South Bengal districts will still have a wintery feel with a light northerly wind.
Minimum temperature
Meteorologists predict the minimum temp in western districts will be around 17°C, and in Kolkata and nearby areas, it will be around 19°C.
