Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return? Met office gives sharp temperature DROP, fog ALERT; Check

Winter isn't leaving without a final chill. Meteorologists predict temperatures in West Bengal will drop by approximately 5 degrees Celsius in the next two days. Here's a detailed weather forecast for the coming days

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

Even before Saraswati Puja, winter has practically vanished, giving way to hints of summer. Some are even using fans for relief

article_image2

Heavy clothing, let alone sweaters, feels uncomfortable. Some have even decided to pack away their blankets. But don't assume winter is gone, you'd be mistaken

article_image3

Winter will give a final jolt before leaving. At least, that's what meteorologists say. The weather office predicts a temperature drop of about 5 degrees in the state in the next two days. Let's find out what the weather will be like in the coming days

article_image4

Dry weather is expected in all districts of North Bengal (Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda) on Friday

article_image5

No rain in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail in all districts of North Bengal on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with fog being a major obstacle. There will be no snowfall in the mountains despite low temperatures

article_image6

No rain is expected in any district of South Bengal (Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia) on Friday

article_image7

Dry weather will prevail in several districts of South Bengal on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to the weather office

article_image8

The minimum temperature (night temperature) in West Bengal is expected to drop by three to five degrees Celsius in the next two days. However, there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature in the subsequent two days

article_image9

However, from February 11, the minimum temperature in various districts of West Bengal (all districts of North and South Bengal) is likely to increase by two to three degrees

article_image10

Light to moderate fog is likely to cover one or two parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur on Friday and Saturday mornings

article_image11

The remaining four districts (Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda) are not expected to experience much fog. No district will experience dense fog. Hence, no dense fog alert has been issued for any district in North Bengal for now

article_image12

Among the districts of South Bengal, fog will be seen in some parts of West Medinipur, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad on Friday, and in some parts of West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia on Saturday, but not everywhere

article_image13

Like the weather in North Bengal, no dense fog will occur in any district of South Bengal. Most districts will not experience much fog, according to the Meteorological Department

