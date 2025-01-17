Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter chill returns to Bengal, Met office gives this forecast; Check

Residents of both West and North Bengal are shivering due to the intensity of winter, enjoying the chilly weather

The second innings of winter has begun, chilling residents with its initial intensity. Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius

Residents of both West and North Bengal are shivering due to the intensity of winter, enjoying the chilly weather

The weather has changed completely since Wednesday, bringing back the chill after a period of warmer temperatures

Despite the Western Disturbance, northerly winds are entering the state, bringing back the initial intensity of winter

Foggy mornings and chilly northerly winds are causing shivers. However, it's uncertain how long this cold spell will last

According to the weather office forecast, temperatures are expected to rise again after January 18th. The Western Disturbance will re-enter with force, obstructing the northerly winds

A significant drop in temperature is unlikely. This Western Disturbance is affecting both West and North Bengal, with fog persisting in both regions

Visibility is reduced in North Bengal due to fog. The weather office predicts that the intensity of winter in Magh (mid-January to mid-February) won't be very strong

Latest Videos