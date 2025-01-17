Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter chill returns to Bengal, Met office gives this forecast; Check

Residents of both West and North Bengal are shivering due to the intensity of winter, enjoying the chilly weather

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

The second innings of winter has begun, chilling residents with its initial intensity. Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius

article_image2

Residents of both West and North Bengal are shivering due to the intensity of winter, enjoying the chilly weather

article_image3

The weather has changed completely since Wednesday, bringing back the chill after a period of warmer temperatures

article_image4

Despite the Western Disturbance, northerly winds are entering the state, bringing back the initial intensity of winter

article_image5

Foggy mornings and chilly northerly winds are causing shivers. However, it's uncertain how long this cold spell will last

article_image6

According to the weather office forecast, temperatures are expected to rise again after January 18th. The Western Disturbance will re-enter with force, obstructing the northerly winds

article_image7

A significant drop in temperature is unlikely. This Western Disturbance is affecting both West and North Bengal, with fog persisting in both regions

article_image8

Visibility is reduced in North Bengal due to fog. The weather office predicts that the intensity of winter in Magh (mid-January to mid-February) won't be very strong

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology vkp

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology

Rajasthan: Udaipur professor found dead in office after signing attendance register anr

Rajasthan: Udaipur professor found dead in office after signing attendance register

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos kundalahalli anr

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan anr

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river dmn

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr

India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Mannat to Jalsa: 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes ATG

'Mannat' to 'Jalsa': 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon