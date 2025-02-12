Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will it rain today? Check met office forecast HERE

Despite rising temperatures in early February, rain is expected in two districts of South Bengal today. Light rain is also forecast for Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Kolkata and other districts will experience dry weather

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:21 AM IST

The temperature is gradually increasing. Is winter bidding farewell at the beginning of February? Check here

budget 2025
article_image2

However, sources say there is a possibility of rain in Bengal today. The temperature will drop for 2 days. As a result, winter is not saying goodbye yet, according to the weather office

article_image3

Rain is expected in two districts of West Bengal on Wednesday. However, there is a possibility of light, not heavy rain

article_image4

According to sources, dry weather will prevail in South Bengal districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Murshidabad

article_image5

All districts of North Bengal will remain dry from Thursday to Monday. But, there is a possibility of rain in one or two parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong today, Wednesday

article_image6

Light to moderate fog will prevail in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar today. Similar fog will not occur in Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda

article_image7

The intensity of fog will increase in Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur today

article_image8

A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in these districts. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 31 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees. All in all, winter is completely bidding farewell in February itself

