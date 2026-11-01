The INDIA bloc is holding a 'Chalo Delhi' march to protest alleged electoral roll irregularities, while the BJP conducts a counter-rally in West Delhi marking the 1984 anti-Sikh riots anniversary, leading to a high-octane political face-off.

INDIA Bloc Prepares for Mega Chalo Delhi March

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Posters announcing the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Delhi’ march were put up outside Ramlila Maidan, as security personnel were deployed at the venue ahead of the Opposition's mega rally on Sunday. A post by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also highlighted the rally, with preparations underway ahead of the event. The INDIA bloc is organising the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march as part of its protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The protest follows the INDIA bloc's public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, held in the national capital on October 31.

Political Face-off in New Delhi

Meanwhile, New Delhi has turned into a high-octane political battlefield with two major showdowns unfolding side-by-side. The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The march will begin at 11 am with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. Top opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are expected to be present.

BJP Mounts Counter-Offensive

Simultaneously, the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The BJP march will begin at 11:30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj along with members of the Sikh community. At 10:30 am, BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney will address the media alongside 1984 riot victims at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib. The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally was announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal on October 5. (ANI)