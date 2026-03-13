Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged the Centre is misleading the public over LPG availability. In response to shortages, the Maharashtra government has initiated measures to fix booking glitches and ensure supply, while the AAP has raised the issue in Parliament.

Raut Accuses Centre of Misleading Public on LPG Supply

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the Centre of misleading the public over the availability of LPG cylinders, alleging that ground realities across several states contradict the government's claim that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the country. Speaking to mediapersons here, Raut said, "The government is lying. PM Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are saying that there is no shortage of LPG in the nation, but they should see the reality in Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, UP, where people are lined up in queues to buy LPG. You might be getting LPG from Trump, Israel, but the common man, hotel owners are facing a lot of problems."

Maharashtra Government Intervenes Amid Shortage

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed oil marketing companies to immediately resolve technical glitches in LPG booking applications and missed call services to ensure that residents can book gas cylinders without inconvenience.

The state government said control rooms will be set up at the state, department, district and taluka levels to address complaints and monitor the situation.

Authorities have also announced that a WhatsApp-based complaint redressal system will be introduced to help consumers report issues related to LPG supply and booking.

With the festive season approaching, the state government said priority would be given to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply to public institutions and essential services.

The government has also sought the assistance of local representatives and gram panchayat members to prevent panic among citizens regarding gas cylinder availability.

In addition, police protection has been arranged for vehicles transporting LPG cylinders and gas agencies to ensure smooth distribution.

AAP Seeks Debate in Rajya Sabha

Separately, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the alleged LPG shortage and rising commercial gas prices, citing disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz.