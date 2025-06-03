- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorm, rain to bring relief amid discomforting humidity? Check
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in North Bengal districts. Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in some areas. Humidity-related discomfort will persist in South Bengal
| Published : Jun 03 2025, 09:33 AM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : Meta Ai
The Alipore Meteorological Department said that a cyclone is forming one and a half kilometers above sea level in East Bihar and adjoining areas.
210
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Dry westerly winds are also coming close to the surface. As a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain with thunderstorms in the districts of North Bengal.
310
Image Credit : Getty
The sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in some places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37 degrees and 29 degrees respectively.
410
Image Credit : Getty
Humidity will continue in most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are possible in one or two places in South Bengal on Thursday.
510
Image Credit : social media
The weather in the districts of South Bengal is likely to remain dry and humid. There is currently no possibility of heavy rainfall in South Bengal.
610
Image Credit : Social media
A few days ago, the heat wave increased further due to the rainfall caused by the low pressure. But, the Gangetic coastal Bengal is getting temporary relief from the dry heat wave.
710
Image Credit : social media
On Wednesday also, there is a warning of thunderstorms and storms in all the districts of North Bengal. There is a risk of rising water and floods in the rivers of North Bengal. There is also a fear of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The intensity of rain may decrease slightly today.
810
Image Credit : social media
Scattered rainfall is also not able to provide relief from the uncomfortable heat wave. However, the situation in North Bengal is chaotic. Monsoon rains are really falling like a disaster.
910
Image Credit : pixal
Monsoon has already entered the districts of North Bengal. And that too before the scheduled time.
1010
Image Credit : pixal
On Tuesday, five high districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are forecast to experience thunderstorms and rainfall. The remaining three districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.
