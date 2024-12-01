Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to see massive DROP after Cylone Fengal effect? Know here

Winter is returning to West Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted this after the landfall of Cyclone Phethai. However, there is a forecast of rain for four districts of the state

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

Winter's Return

Winter was stalled in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal due to Cyclone Fengal. The temperature remained stalled for the last 2-3 days and did not drop as it should have under normal circumstances

article_image2

Rising Temperatures

For the past two days, the temperature in Kolkata and South Bengal has been gradually rising. But now, the Alipore Meteorological Department has indicated that winter will return

article_image3

Temperature Drop

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will gradually decrease in Kolkata and other districts within the next 4-5 days

article_image4

Kolkata's Temperature Today

Today's minimum temperature in Kolkata was 19.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is around 26 degrees

article_image5

Temperature Drop from Sunday

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the temperature will gradually decrease from Sunday

article_image6

Possibility of Rain

Even though there is no direct impact of the cyclone, there is a possibility of rain in the coastal districts on Sunday. However, there will be no heavy rainfall

article_image7

Rain Expected

Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. The remaining districts will generally remain dry

article_image8

Fog

Fog may occur in West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum which will keep the cold at bay

article_image9

Northern Weather

Light to moderate fog will prevail in the northern districts. There is no possibility of rain in the northern part of the state

article_image10

Winter's Dominance

Winter arrived early this year in November. But then it went away due to the cyclone. The Meteorological Department has again indicated the return of winter. Winter lovers hope that winter will have a long innings this time

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest shk

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest

UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act shk

UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together AJR

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together

BREAKING: In first reaction, Eknath Shinde says 'Mahayuti CM candidate will be decided on Monday'

'CM candidate will be decided on Monday, will support any decision': Eknath Shinde on 'Maha' suspense (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT ATG

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Nature toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you AJR

Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here ATG

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works AJR

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon