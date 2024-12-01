Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to see massive DROP after Cylone Fengal effect? Know here

Winter is returning to West Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted this after the landfall of Cyclone Phethai. However, there is a forecast of rain for four districts of the state

Winter's Return

Winter was stalled in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal due to Cyclone Fengal. The temperature remained stalled for the last 2-3 days and did not drop as it should have under normal circumstances

Rising Temperatures

For the past two days, the temperature in Kolkata and South Bengal has been gradually rising. But now, the Alipore Meteorological Department has indicated that winter will return

Temperature Drop

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will gradually decrease in Kolkata and other districts within the next 4-5 days

Kolkata's Temperature Today

Today's minimum temperature in Kolkata was 19.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is around 26 degrees

Temperature Drop from Sunday

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the temperature will gradually decrease from Sunday

Possibility of Rain

Even though there is no direct impact of the cyclone, there is a possibility of rain in the coastal districts on Sunday. However, there will be no heavy rainfall

Rain Expected

Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. The remaining districts will generally remain dry

Fog

Fog may occur in West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum which will keep the cold at bay

Northern Weather

Light to moderate fog will prevail in the northern districts. There is no possibility of rain in the northern part of the state

Winter's Dominance

Winter arrived early this year in November. But then it went away due to the cyclone. The Meteorological Department has again indicated the return of winter. Winter lovers hope that winter will have a long innings this time

