Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to see massive DROP after Cylone Fengal effect? Know here
Winter is returning to West Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted this after the landfall of Cyclone Phethai. However, there is a forecast of rain for four districts of the state
Winter's Return
Winter was stalled in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal due to Cyclone Fengal. The temperature remained stalled for the last 2-3 days and did not drop as it should have under normal circumstances
Rising Temperatures
For the past two days, the temperature in Kolkata and South Bengal has been gradually rising. But now, the Alipore Meteorological Department has indicated that winter will return
Temperature Drop
The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will gradually decrease in Kolkata and other districts within the next 4-5 days
Kolkata's Temperature Today
Today's minimum temperature in Kolkata was 19.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is around 26 degrees
Temperature Drop from Sunday
The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the temperature will gradually decrease from Sunday
Possibility of Rain
Even though there is no direct impact of the cyclone, there is a possibility of rain in the coastal districts on Sunday. However, there will be no heavy rainfall
Rain Expected
Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. The remaining districts will generally remain dry
Fog
Fog may occur in West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum which will keep the cold at bay
Northern Weather
Light to moderate fog will prevail in the northern districts. There is no possibility of rain in the northern part of the state
Winter's Dominance
Winter arrived early this year in November. But then it went away due to the cyclone. The Meteorological Department has again indicated the return of winter. Winter lovers hope that winter will have a long innings this time