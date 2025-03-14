Kolkata weather LATEST update: On Holi Rain Alert Forecast in 4 Districts of West Bengal India

The people of the state are gasping in the March heat. The weather department says there is a possibility of rain in some districts of North Bengal on Holi. However, there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal for now.

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 8:58 AM IST

The people of the state are suffering from the heat from mid-March. Everyone is already gasping for air.

The southern states are suffering from the summer heat. The sky remains clear in the morning. The heat increases as the day progresses. Everyone has realized that the intense heat is not far away.


In the midst of this came the news of rain. According to weather department sources, it will rain today on Holi.

However, all districts of South Bengal will remain dry on Holi. There is no chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It may rain in four districts today. Rain may occur in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar.

It may also rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar on Sunday. However, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata or any of the southern districts.

Today the maximum temperature in the city will be 35 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius. For now, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata for the next few days.

