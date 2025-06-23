Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, thunderstorm expected in THESE places
Less rain in South Bengal for the next two-three days, but heavy rainfall is likely from Tuesday to Thursday. Thunderstorms and squally weather predicted for East & West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, and Murshidabad
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 10:28 AM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall will be reduced in South Bengal for the next two to three days. Heavy rainfall is expected from Tuesday to Thursday.
210
Image Credit : Asianet News
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph are expected in East & West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts.
310
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Alipore Meteorological Department reports that the low-pressure area over Bihar is gradually weakening and moving northwestward very slowly. Two axes extend over Bihar.
410
Image Credit : Asianet News
Another axis extends from Northeast Bangladesh to Gujarat, passing over the low-pressure area in Bihar.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
An east-west axis extends from Pakistan through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the low-pressure area over Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal to Assam.
610
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon axis extends from Agra and Jaipur to Manali. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal next week.
710
Image Credit : Getty
810
Image Credit : Getty
910
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy rain will begin in South Bengal from Tuesday and continue until Thursday. All districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kmph.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph are expected in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts.
