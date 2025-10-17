Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Before Kali Puja? Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is on its way out. Due to a clash with dry and cool air, there's a chance of rain right before Kali Puja. A cyclonic circulation forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal might cause light rain
Kolkata Weather
The southwest monsoon is retreating. Simultaneously, dry, cool air is entering from the northwest. This clash will bring rain again at the week's end, just before Kali Puja.
South Bengal
Weather office says while 12 South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will be dry, some areas will get rain. Coastal South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and parts of North 24 Parganas will see showers.
North Bengal
It's not just South Bengal; North Bengal will also see rain. Showers are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.
Monsoon Retreating
Monsoon winds remain over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Telangana & Karnataka. A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal also brings a chance of rain.
Rainfall
Rainfall won't be heavy. While Kolkata's sky is cloudy, most of South Bengal will be clear. Rain may hit South 24 Parganas & East Medinipur. Kolkata's temp: 33°C max, 26°C min.