Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Brings Rainfall To THESE South Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather office predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several districts of North and South Bengal until Mahalaya. A low-pressure trough over Gangetic West Bengal is causing this sudden weather shift
Weather Kolkata
The weather is changing its mood again. People saw bright sunny skies for the last few days. Now, dark clouds will bring fresh trouble. Several districts received scattered rainfall on Wednesday. The weather office predicts more rain for Thursday.
Low Pressure
A strong low-pressure trough currently stretches over Gangetic West Bengal. This weather system will bring scattered rainfall to Kolkata and several other southern districts until Friday.
Bengal Weather
The weather office bulletin confirms moderate to heavy showers across Bengal until Mahalaya. Kolkata will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. A few areas will experience scattered rainfall.
Special Alert
The weather department issued a special alert for heavy rainfall in some North Bengal districts this Thursday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and South Dinajpur might receive heavy showers. Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Malda, and North Dinajpur districts will also get rain.
Yellow Alert
The weather office issued a yellow alert for nine districts today. Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur will face thunderstorms and rain.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.