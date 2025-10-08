Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Long Will Rain Last in The City? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather: The Alipore weather office has said that scattered light to moderate rain will continue across the state for the next few days. How long will the rain last in the city? Check new updates today
Kolkata Weather
Before Puja, residents of Kolkata and South Bengal were troubled by storms and rain. North Bengal was also hit by heavy rain over the weekend. Now, the Alipore weather office has given a big update, mentioning scattered showers.
Rain Update
Light to moderate rain will continue across the state for a few days, but it will be scattered. The monsoon's exit, which stalled in western India, is now resuming.
Withdrawal of Monsoon
The monsoon withdrawal, which started in Rajasthan, stalled due to a low-pressure system. Bengal's usual Oct 10 exit is unlikely, with scattered rain expected for 3 days.
North Bengal
Wednesday may bring rain to eight North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar might get light to moderate showers. A yellow alert is active for these areas.
Kolkata
Scattered rain is expected in Kolkata and southern districts today. The minimum temperature will be 27°C and the maximum 31°C. Rain is likely in several districts.