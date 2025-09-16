- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, wind alert issued for THESE places; Check forecast
After Monday, rain is forecast for several districts of South Bengal on Tuesday as well. The weather office has stated that heavy rain may occur in western districts like Bankura and Purulia, while scattered showers with gusty winds may blow
Kolkata Weather
The sky has been overcast since Monday morning with scattered rain in South Bengal. After a brief break, the rain returned Monday and continues today. Find out the latest weather.
The weather office reports scattered showers in some areas and heavy rain in others. Find out which districts are expected to receive rainfall today and what the forecast holds.
The monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan, three days ahead of schedule. A low-pressure system is moving towards Telangana and won't directly impact West Bengal.
The weather office says the rain isn't stopping yet. A yellow alert is active for all southern districts, including Kolkata, with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected.
Heavy rain is likely in Bankura, Purulia, and other districts. Showers are also expected in Kolkata, Howrah, and Nadia. The city's temperature will range from 28°C to 29°C.