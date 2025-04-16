- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Districts brace for afternoon rain, thunderstorm; Check forecast HERE
Rain was predicted across the state on Poila Boishakh. Several districts are likely to experience rainfall. Thunderstorms and rain are also expected today, with an orange alert issued
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 03:45 PM
1 Min read
Temperatures are gradually rising. Everyone is suffering from the April heat.
Meanwhile, there is occasional relief. Sporadic rain or storms at night bring relief to the residents.
The Meteorological Department had predicted rain in the state on Poila Boishakh. Rain was forecast in several districts.
The Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and rain in Kolkata and southern districts before Poila Boishakh.
Gusty winds are blowing in some areas. Winds could reach speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.
According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of the rain will continue today. Rain is possible today as well.
An orange alert has been issued for all districts today. While the sky will be clear in the morning, it may become partly cloudy as the day progresses.
Due to high humidity, the sun's intensity will be reduced today, Wednesday.
Storms and rain are expected in all districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, this afternoon or evening.
The maximum temperature in the city today will be 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius.
