Kolkata Weather ALERT: Met office issues heatwave forecast? Check temperature prediction

The temperature will reach 33 to 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of next week. There is a possibility of 40 degrees temperature in March. There is no possibility of rain in South Bengal for now

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

The temperature is rising from February. Already, people are gasping for air. Here's an important update. The weather office has given a big update. A huge announcement from the weather office for South Bengal. The temperature will reach 33 to 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of next week.

Officials at Alipore Weather Office had earlier said that the temperature in Bengal could reach 40 degrees in March

Alipore Weather Office has said that there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal for now. The temperature may drop in the middle of the week

The heat may decrease by 2 to 3 degrees. Night temperatures will remain normal. A new western disturbance may arrive in the state. This entry may occur on March 9. However, it is known that the heat will increase at the weekend

Today, Tuesday, the minimum temperature is hovering between 22 degrees and the maximum 32 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the amount of water vapor in the city's air may remain between 32 and a maximum of 89 percent. Meanwhile, no major changes are expected in the weather of North Bengal

