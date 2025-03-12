Kolkata metro update: No morning services on Holi 2025– Check full details

Big news! There will be no metro service for passengers on Friday, the day of Holi, from the morning! As a result, a major inconvenience awaits them. It is said that the metro will leave after noon on the day of Holi, know the schedule before playing with colors.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

Usually, the number of metros is slightly less on the day of Holi. Actually, there are not as many passengers on the road that day. For that reason, the number of metros will be slightly less than other days on the day of Holi this time as well.

This time, metro service will start on the Blue Line from 2:30 PM. Metro service will start on Green Line 1 and Green Line 2 from 3 PM. The first metro will leave after noon on the day of Holi.


On March 14, the day of Holi, a total of 60 metros will run on the Blue Line instead of 262. The first metro from Kavi Subhash and Noapara will leave around 2:30 PM.

The first metro from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will leave at 2:30 PM. The first metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar will not leave at 7:08 AM that day.

There is no change in the time of the last metro on this line. The first metro from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will not leave at 7 AM that day. The first metro from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan will leave at 3 PM.

The last metro from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will leave at 8 PM instead of 9:45 PM that day. The last metro from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan will leave at 8 PM.

The first train from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah will leave at 3 PM instead of 7:05 AM. The first metro from Sealdah to Sector Five will not leave at 6:55 AM.

The last metro from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah will leave at 8 PM instead of 9:40 PM. The last metro from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five will not leave at 9:35 PM.

