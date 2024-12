Kolkata Metro sets NEW ridership record: Breaking 15 percent of previous records

Kolkata Metro sets a new record in passenger numbers, witnessing a significant increase compared to last year.

Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro, India's oldest metro system, is expanding its network and experiencing a surge in ridership.

Increased Ridership

Kolkata Metro's passenger count is steadily increasing, with record numbers reported during Christmas.

Ridership until November

Kolkata Metro authorities reported 147.2 million passengers until November this year. Last year's metro ridership was 127 million, significantly lower than this year's. The metro authorities thanked passengers for the increased ridership.

Percentage Increase

Metro authorities reported a 15.91% increase in ridership compared to last year. Metro services have been improved, with a focus on technology. Passengers no longer need to queue for tickets.

App Reliance

Until November, 934,000 Android and 48,000 iOS users downloaded the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app. Metro ridership increases during festivals. Handheld terminals were used for ticketing during Puja for the first time.

Expanding Metro Service

Metro runs from New Garia to Dakshineswar every 7 minutes. Services also operate from Esplanade to Howrah and Sealdah to Salt Lake.

New Year Announcement

From 2025, metro service will extend from Salt Lake to Howrah. Service to the airport is also anticipated.

