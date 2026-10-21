Kolkata Metro: Dashami Timings Out! Check The Schedule Before You Step Out Today
Kolkata Metro ran special all-night services during Durga Puja. The authorities have now released a special schedule for Dashami on Wednesday. Trains ran till 4 AM on the Blue Line and late night on the Green Line for four days.
Change in Metro schedule on Dashami?
Kolkata Metro authorities planned special services to handle the massive Durga Puja pandal-hopping crowds. They announced separate schedules for Panchami, Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. You need to check the exact timings for your route today. Read the full report to get all the Dashami updates before you step out.
When will Blue Line Metro start on Dashami?
Metro authorities will reduce services slightly on Dashami. The Blue Line will run 140 trains from 1 PM to 10:30 PM on October 21. You will get a train every 8 minutes during peak hours. The first trains will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar and Dum Dum for Shahid Khudiram at 1 PM on Wednesday. Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar, Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, and Noapara to Shahid Khudiram will see their first trains at 1:05 PM. The last trains will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum and Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 10:30 PM.
What are the Green Line timings on Dashami?
The Green Line will operate from 1:30 PM to 10:30 PM on Dashami. Authorities will run 74 trains in total, with 37 UP and 37 DOWN services. You will get a train every 15 minutes. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 1:30 PM, while Salt Lake Sector V will see its first train at 1:32 PM. The last trains will depart from both ends at 10:30 PM.
When will you get a train on the Yellow Line?
The Yellow Line will run 62 services on Dashami. Trains will operate from 3 PM to 9:38 PM. You will get a train every 12 minutes on this route. The first train will leave Noapara at 3 PM and Jai Hind Airport at 3:24 PM. The last train will depart Noapara at 9:14 PM and Jai Hind Airport at 9:38 PM.
Special Puja schedule for Purple Line
The Purple Line will offer 38 services on October 21. Trains will run from 3 PM to 10:55 PM. You will have to wait 25 minutes between trains. The first train will leave Joka at 3 PM and Majerhat at 3:25 PM. The last train will depart Joka at 10:30 PM and Majerhat at 10:55 PM.
Orange Line services closed on Dashami
The Orange Line ran 62 daily services on Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi. Trains ran from Kavi Subhash to Beliaghata between 7:40 AM and 8:20 PM, and from Beliaghata to Kavi Subhash between 8:10 AM and 8:45 PM at 25-minute intervals. However, you will not get any Metro service on the Orange Line on Wednesday, October 21. Authorities have kept this line closed for five days from Saptami to Dashami.
Advice to buy smart cards and mobile tickets
Metro authorities advise passengers to buy smart cards in advance to handle the Puja rush. You can also book tickets through the 'Amar Kolkata Metro' app. You can easily avoid the massive crowds at the ticket counters if you buy QR code-based mobile tickets before reaching the station.
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