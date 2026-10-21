Metro authorities will reduce services slightly on Dashami. The Blue Line will run 140 trains from 1 PM to 10:30 PM on October 21. You will get a train every 8 minutes during peak hours. The first trains will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar and Dum Dum for Shahid Khudiram at 1 PM on Wednesday. Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar, Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, and Noapara to Shahid Khudiram will see their first trains at 1:05 PM. The last trains will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum and Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 10:30 PM.