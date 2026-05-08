Residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to experience clear and dry weather on May 8. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no possibility of rainfall, and the sky will remain mostly clear throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Morning winds from the east could blow at speeds of 20 to 25 kmph before slowing down later in the day.

With bright sunshine dominating the afternoon hours, people are expected to feel a noticeable rise in heat, especially during peak daytime hours.