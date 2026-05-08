Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rising Heat, No Rain on May 8; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR will witness clear skies and strong sunshine on May 8, with temperatures expected to rise steadily over the next few days. The IMD has warned residents to prepare for increasing heat conditions
Clear Weather and Strong Sunshine Across Delhi-NCR
Residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to experience clear and dry weather on May 8. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no possibility of rainfall, and the sky will remain mostly clear throughout the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Morning winds from the east could blow at speeds of 20 to 25 kmph before slowing down later in the day.
With bright sunshine dominating the afternoon hours, people are expected to feel a noticeable rise in heat, especially during peak daytime hours.
Temperatures Set to Climb Further in Coming Days
The IMD’s seven-day forecast suggests that Delhi-NCR may experience hotter conditions starting May 9. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next four days, increasing discomfort for residents.
Forecast estimates show:
May 9: Maximum temperature between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius
May 10 and 11: Temperature may touch 38 to 40 degrees Celsius
May 12: Around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius
May 13: Slight dip expected, with temperatures between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius
Although light cloud cover may appear after May 11, the overall weather pattern indicates intensifying summer heat across the region.
IMD Advises Precautions Amid Rising Heat
The Meteorological Department has cautioned that while the heat may remain manageable for healthy individuals, it could pose health risks for children, senior citizens, and people with existing medical conditions.
To stay safe during rising temperatures, residents have been advised to:
Avoid stepping out during afternoon hours
Wear loose and light-colored cotton clothes
Cover the head while outdoors
Drink enough water to stay hydrated
Health experts also recommend limiting outdoor physical activity during peak heat hours to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
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