Kerala Elections 2026: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan Lead Star-Studded Campaign Blitz!
The election heat in Kerala is about to go up a notch! Top leaders and celebrities are all set to hit the campaign trail for the assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already landed in the state to lead the charge for the NDA.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
PM Modi has a packed schedule
The Prime Minister has planned multiple rallies in Kerala. He will visit Pala and Thiruvananthapuram on April 4. Other BJP star campaigners include Suresh Gopi, K. Surendran, V. Muraleedharan, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
BJP aims to win Palakkad and Thrissur
After arriving in Palakkad, PM Modi led a roadshow from the Mercy College area to Kotta Maithanam. The route covered the stretch from Mission School Junction to SBI Junction, followed by a public meeting.
35
Image Credit : Rahul Gandhi/Facebook
From Rahul to Sudhakaran
While the BJP has PM Modi and Amit Shah, the Congress is countering with its own heavyweights. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will lead their campaign. The party submitted a list of 40 star campaigners, including K Sudhakaran, to the Election Commission.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
National leaders also heading to Kerala
Along with state leaders like A K Antony, a host of other prominent figures will campaign in Kerala. The list includes Deepa Das Munshi, Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar, Mukul Wasnik, Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Mohammed Azharuddeen.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Pinarayi leads from the front
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been campaigning in Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Actor Kamal Haasan is set to campaign for him in Dharmadam. The Left's star list also includes Prakash Raj, rapper Vedan, and Rima Kallingal.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos