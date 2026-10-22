Bengaluru and several neighbouring districts are likely to experience rain on Thursday, October 22, as the northeast monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across Karnataka.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru are among the areas where light to moderate rainfall is possible. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany showers in some locations.

Residents should prepare for changing weather conditions, particularly during daily commutes. Those travelling to work or planning outdoor activities should monitor local forecasts and allow extra time for their journeys.