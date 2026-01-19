Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon Expected; Check Forecast
Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Will the sun bring relief after the fog in Kanpur on January 19? Find out today's temperature, cold, and the full weather report for Jan 19. Check Detailed Forecast report for the city here
January 19th Weather
Kanpur's weather on Jan 19, 2026, could be a relief. Morning fog will be an issue, but the sky will clear for a sunny day. Min temps are 12-14°C, max 26-27°C, a bit high for Jan.
Fog Alert
Until 8 AM, dense fog may reduce visibility to 300m. The sun will then raise temps to 27°C. A slight chill will return at night, but the cold wave will be weaker.
Western UP
While parts of western UP might see light rain, Kanpur's weather is expected to be clear. Icy winds may cause a morning/evening chill, but the day will be comfy.
Min Temperature
Last week, min temps in Kanpur fell to 4-6°C but are now rising. The max was 20°C on Jan 17, expected to be 25°C on Jan 18. Jan temps are usually 13-24°C with little rain.
AQI
Drive carefully in the morning fog. Those with respiratory issues should avoid it. Wear warm clothes, stay hydrated, and eat warm food. Fog may delay travel, so check updates.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.