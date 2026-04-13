On Baisakhi day in 1919, thousands gathered peacefully at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, unaware that public meetings had been banned. Without warning, Brigadier General Dyer ordered troops to fire on the unarmed crowd.

For nearly 10 minutes, bullets rained down, trapping people inside the enclosed garden with almost no escape. Official records cited 379 deaths, but estimates suggest the toll crossed 1,000. The massacre exposed the sheer brutality of colonial rule and stunned the world.

Cold Justification and a Delayed Revenge

The aftermath revealed even more chilling truths. During the Hunter Commission inquiry, Dyer admitted he intended to “teach a lesson” and showed no remorse. He even stated he would have used machine guns if possible.

Decades later, the wounds of that day remained raw. In 1940, revolutionary Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London, holding him responsible for the massacre. It was an act driven by memory, grief, and a demand for justice long denied.

A Turning Point in India’s Freedom Movement

The massacre became a defining moment in India’s independence struggle. Rabindranath Tagore renounced his knighthood, while Mahatma Gandhi intensified his resistance against British rule.

The incident united Indians across regions and communities, transforming scattered dissent into a mass movement. Today, the Jallianwala Bagh memorial stands as a solemn reminder of sacrifice — and a symbol of a nation’s resolve to never forget.