President Murmu paid tribute to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, calling them immortal freedom fighters whose sacrifice awakened a new consciousness. PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage to the martyrs.

Leaders Pay Homage on Jallianwala Bagh Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, describing them as immortal freedom fighters whose sacrifice awakened a new consciousness and strengthened the resolve for India's independence. She also expressed gratitude for their enduring contribution to the nation, saying their patriotism continues to inspire generations.

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The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "I pay my humble tribute to all the immortal freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in Jallianwala Bagh. This incident instilled a new consciousness and firm resolve for freedom among the countrymen. The nation will always remain grateful to them. I am confident that their spirit of patriotism will continue to inspire everyone to move forward on the path of national service with dedication and loyalty." जलियांवाला बाग में अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले सभी अमर स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को मैं विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूँ। इस घटना ने देशवासियों में स्वतंत्रता के प्रति नई चेतना और दृढ़ संकल्प का संचार किया था। राष्ट्र उनके प्रति सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा। मुझे विश्वास है कि उनकी… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt homage to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh, saying their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of India's people and continues to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity.

"On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity," PM Modi said in a post on X. On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2026

Further, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute, saying their sacrifice shook the conscience of the nation and united India in its freedom struggle. He also recalled how the brutal firing on unarmed civilians strengthened the resolve to end colonial rule and ignited a deeper sense of national pride and liberty.

"On this day, 13 April 1919, I offer millions of salutations to the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives in Jallianwala Bagh for the freedom of the country. The brutal bullets fired by the colonial regime on unarmed, innocent civilians was an event that shook the soul of India, uniting the entire nation and inspiring a decisive struggle for independence," Lok Sabha Speaker wrote in a post on X. 13 अप्रैल, 1919 के दिन जलियांवाला बाग में देश की आज़ादी के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले अमर शहीदों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। निहत्थे, निर्दोष नागरिकों पर औपनिवेशिक शासन की निर्मम गोलियां भारत की आत्मा को झकझोर देने वाली घटना थी, जिसने पूरे राष्ट्र को एकजुट कर स्वतंत्रता के लिए… pic.twitter.com/ZMpLex1iLF — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 13, 2026

"The martyrdom at Jallianwala_Bagh further ignited the flame of freedom, strengthened the resolve to break the chains of slavery, and awakened a sense of pride and liberty in the hearts of millions of Indians. I pay homage with reverence to those great souls," the post read

Historical Context of the Massacre

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing any warning, ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd.

According to the Ministry of Culture, "1650 rounds were fired. The firing ceased only after the ammunition had run out."

While official British records put the death toll at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated over 500 deaths. According to the Ministry of Culture, Brigadier General Dyer showed no remorse for his actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (ANI)