Inside the redeveloped ITPO Complex, the venue that will host India’s G20 leaders' meetings (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host India’s G20 Leaders meetings, will be inaugurated on 26th July. Situated within an expansive campus area of around 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly stands as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. The recently redeveloped and modern IECC Complex has earned its place among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, competing with renowned venues like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. 

    India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale is showcased through the magnificence of the IECC's infrastructure. At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, an impressive seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, surpassing even the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia, which accommodates approximately 5,500 seats. 

    This remarkable capacity positions the IECC as an ideal venue for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas of global significance. Within the Exhibition Halls, seven innovative spaces provide an excellent platform for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. 

    These state-of-the-art halls offer exhibitors and companies a conducive environment to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities. Among its outstanding features, the IECC boasts a splendid Amphitheater with seating for 3,000 individuals, equivalent to three combined PVR theatres. 

    This grand amphitheatre serves as a captivating stage for enthralling performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, offering an enchanting ambience that captivates the audience.

    Prioritizing visitor convenience, the IECC provides over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. Easy access through signal-free roads ensures a hassle-free journey for visitors, making the venue easily accessible to all.

