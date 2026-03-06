Preparations are underway for the NDA public meeting in Tiruchirappalli on March 11, which will be attended by PM Modi. The site is being cleared, with a large parking facility and helipad also being set up for the PM's campaign event.

Massive Arrangements for NDA Public Meeting

Preparations are in full swing for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting scheduled to be held in Tiruchirappalli on March 11, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preparatory works are progressing rapidly at the site. Earthmoving machines, including JCB vehicles, are continuously engaged in clearing and preparing the ground for the large-scale public meeting.

In addition, a separate parking facility spanning nearly 60 acres is also being developed nearby to accommodate vehicles arriving for the event. A helipad is also being set up at the venue for the Prime Minister's arrival. The meeting venue is located close to the Trichy-Madurai National Highway.

The Prime Minister, who recently participated in party public meetings in Puducherry and Madurai, will attend the second phase of campaign events in Tiruchirappalli on March 11.

The public meeting venue is being set up across an area of about 22 acres near Edamalaipatti Pudur in Trichy. Extensive arrangements are underway for the event organised by the NDA.

BJP Chief Reviews Arrangements, Details Itinerary

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the gathering. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran inspected the venue for the NDA public meeting.

PM Modi's Schedule

Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said that leaders of all parties in the National Democratic Alliance will address the gathering. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive by helicopter at around 5 pm and will participate in the public meeting and deliver his address until about 6:30 pm.

Union Government's Welfare Schemes Highlighted

Nagendran also stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been claiming that the Union government is not providing welfare schemes to the state. However, he pointed out that during the Prime Minister's meeting in Madurai, welfare assistance worth Rs 4,400 crore was provided.

He also said that projects worth Rs 1,700 crore were implemented in Thoothukudi, and in 2025, the Prime Minister announced and launched projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in the same district.

Furthermore, he added that the Prime Minister will distribute welfare assistance on behalf of the Union government during the Trichy public meeting.