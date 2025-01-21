Indian Railways: GOOD News for RAC Ticket Holders; know benefits, bedding comfort and more

Did you get an RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket while booking a train ticket? Worried about sitting throughout your journey? Indian Railways is offering a special amenity gift, allowing you to travel comfortably and peacefully. Let's find out what these amenities are.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

We always hope for a confirmed ticket when booking a train ticket, but if we get an RAC ticket, we wait until the train's departure time, hoping for confirmation. Even if the ticket isn't confirmed, we're happy with RAC as it at least guarantees a seat.

Many people reserve train tickets for a berth, hoping to lie down comfortably and travel without fatigue. They prefer a confirmed reservation but are often content with RAC if confirmation isn't possible.

Since RAC only provides a seat, traveling long distances can be difficult. Therefore, Indian Railways has introduced a significant amenity for RAC ticket holders.

This is good news for those who paid for a berth but only received a seat. Under the new rules, RAC ticket holders will get a full seat, allowing them to lie down comfortably.

Until now, RAC passengers shared a side lower berth. With this new rule, there's no need to share. Passengers can rest comfortably.

Furthermore, RAC ticket holders in AC coaches will receive two bedsheets, a blanket, a pillow, and a towel.

RAC tickets used to create uncertainty, as passengers hoped for confirmation before chart preparation. RAC typically meant a half-confirmed ticket, guaranteeing at least a seat. Now, if an RAC passenger cancels, another RAC passenger gets a full berth.

Each sleeper coach has seven RAC berths, accommodating 14 passengers sharing berths. If a neighboring passenger cancels, the other passenger no longer needs to share, enjoying a full berth without extra charges.

This change offers RAC passengers a more comfortable, stress-free journey. These amenities from Indian Railways enhance travel safety and comfort.

