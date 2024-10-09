Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways auto upgrade feature: How to enjoy AC travel with sleeper class ticket?

    IRCTC’s Auto Ticket Upgrade feature lets you enjoy AC coach travel on a Sleeper Class ticket. Discover how you can get upgraded seamlessly and experience a more comfortable journey!

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    IRCTC Auto Ticket Upgradation

    You may have heard from people around you that they had booked in a sleeper coach on the train, but they were allotted a berth in the third AC coach. At the same time, some people had booked for third AC, but they got a seat in the second AC coach. With more facilities, their journey would have been better and more comfortable.

    Many people are happy with this offer of Indian Railways. But some people worry about how this happened? The question also arises in their mind whether they have to pay separately for this.

    IRCTC Auto Ticket Upgradation

    Travel in Third AC Coach on Sleeper Coach Booking

    Let's try to understand about this special facility of Indian Railways, why do only some people get this facility? What is the purpose of this special scheme? How does this service scheme work? What are the rules related to this? Also, if we want, how to take advantage of this facility? What steps or tricks can we use while booking tickets (Train Ticket Booking Online) to enjoy a more luxurious journey in the third AC coach at the same price as the sleeper coach booking.

    IRCTC Auto Ticket Upgradation

    Indian Railways started the Auto Upgradation scheme Indian Railways has thoughtfully launched this Auto Upgradation scheme for its own benefit. This ensures that no seat on the train remains vacant. In fact, in many trains, berths in upper class coaches like AC-One, Two or Three were often vacant. This caused huge loss to the Railways.

    To avoid this loss and to make passengers aware of the facilities of upper class coaches, Railways has started these auto upgrade rules. Berth in upper class by upgrading a passenger in lower class Under this auto upgrade scheme of Railways, if any berth in the upper class is vacant, then the class of the passengers below will be upgraded and berth will be provided in that class.

    For example, if four seats are vacant in AC First coach and two seats are vacant in Second AC coach of a train, then tickets of some Second AC passengers will be upgraded and put in First AC. Also, third AC passengers will be upgraded and given seats in second AC.

    IRCTC Auto Ticket Upgradation

    Both Railways and passengers benefit from the auto upgrade scheme With this move of the Railways, some seats lying vacant in the third AC will be available to the waiting list passengers. If more seats are vacant, sleeper class passengers will be given berths in third AC.

    In this way, no berth in any reserved coach of the train will remain vacant. While the loss of Railways will be reduced, the passengers will also be benefited. However, to avail this facility, passengers need to be careful while booking tickets.  

    IRCTC Auto Ticket Upgradation

    Avail this special offer while booking tickets While booking tickets on the IRCTC website, you will be asked to choose the option of auto upgrade. In this, you have to choose the option of Yes or No. Passengers who tick the Yes option are given priority under the ticket auto upgrade scheme. Those who choose no need not worry.

    However, if the passengers do not select any option between Yes or No while booking, then the computer automatically considers it as Yes. What are the rules for PNR, cancellation or refund? Finally, it is very important to know that under the auto upgrade scheme, even if the class of the coach is changed, there is no change in the PNR. That is, the same PNR has to be used for any kind of information related to the ticket. Apart from this, if the ticket is canceled after the upgrade, then the old fare will be refunded as per the rules, not for the upgraded class.

