Image Credit : Instagram/Theory Orb (@theoryorb )

Many devotees of Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi believe that even today, he exists in a human body to guide those who seek spiritual knowledge. He is regarded as the embodiment of Brahma, the Supreme Creator, and Lord Dattatreya, the symbol of absolute consciousness. Some claim he is an avatar of Lord Shiva, while others say he is the reincarnation of the great saint Pulinayaka Swamiyar or the son of the Sun God, Red Karna.

On April 6, 1986, exactly on his birth star day, Sree Siva Prabhakar took his Mahasamadhi on Pullipara Hill in Omalloor, Kerala. His departure was as miraculous as his life. Many claim he appeared to chosen disciples even after his physical departure, giving them sacred knowledge. This reinforced the belief that true Siddhas surpass all laws of time, space, and death. His life remains a source of inspiration for many spiritual seekers.

Sree Siva Prabhakar's highest mission was to lead humanity toward self-realization. His life demonstrated that true power lies in mastering the self. He lived a life of simplicity, often aloof, rarely interacting with the world. His fingers were often seen in Chinmudra, a symbolic gesture of inner knowledge. Known to use a cane, he remained focused on spiritual practices, avoiding worldly distractions. His knowledge of ‘Kalpam,’ a secret medicinal preparation, was believed to make the human body strong and indestructible.

Even today, followers believe that calling upon Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi helps them find peace, strength, and a deeper understanding of life. His life remains a testament to the power of yoga, meditation, and spiritual realization.

Disclaimer: The stories and accounts of Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi are part of spiritual tradition and lore. Details may vary across different sources. Asianet Newsable English does not verify the authenticity of these claims; this article is based on information available on the internet.