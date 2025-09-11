The Yogi Who Lived 723 Years: Shiva Prabhakara Siddha Yogi's Extraordinary Life
Shiva Prabhakara Siddha Yogi, also known as Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi, is believed to have lived for 723 years, mastered yoga, Parakaya Pravesh and miracles. His life continues to inspire seekers toward self-realization, spiritual enlightenment
Shiva Prabhakara Siddha Yogi is one of the most mysterious and revered spiritual figures in Indian history. Born on March 16, 1263, in Kerala, he is believed to have lived for 723 years. During this long life, he is said to have incarnated in 17 different physical bodies. His life was filled with miraculous events and deep spiritual wisdom. People across India still regard him as a living symbol of self-realization and pure consciousness.
Early Life and Spiritual Awakening
According to folklores, Sree Siva Prabhakar was born in Akavoor Mana near Alwaye in Kerala, into a Brahmin family. His father was Sri Iravi Narayanan Namboothiri and his mother was Srimathi Gowri Antharjanam. At the young age of nine, Lord Shiva, disguised as a spiritual master named Goswami, took young Prabhakar to the Himalayas. There, he underwent intense training in Hatha Yoga, Pranayama, and meditation. After 43 years of strict practice and deep meditation, he achieved full spiritual realization.
The Power of Parakaya Pravesh
One of the most fascinating aspects of Sree Siva Prabhakar’s life was his mastery over the human body. Through the ancient yogic technique known as Parakaya Pravesh, he could leave his body at will and enter a new one. This ability allowed him to live for centuries, taking up to 17 different incarnations in his journey. His purpose was always selfless: to serve humanity and guide others toward self-realization.
Miracles That Inspired Generations
Countless people witnessed the miracles performed by Sree Siva Prabhakar. Some saw him flying or becoming invisible. Others reported seeing him levitating in the air in a meditative padmasana posture. Many claimed to see him bathing in boiling water or remaining unharmed by poisonous snakes. Some even shared that he could turn metals into gold, predict the future, and read their thoughts. His most famous miracle was his dissolution into light in front of a large gathering, an event published by leading Kerala newspapers such as Mathrubhumi and Malayala Manorama.
A Mysterious Discovery
In 1942, during World War II, fishermen in Ernakulam, Kerala, discovered a mysterious body in their fishing nets. At first, they thought it was a piece of polished black wood. Upon closer inspection, they realized it was a human body in perfect shape, wearing a loincloth and with hair tied like a Shiva Linga. The man was alive but silent. Authorities assumed he was a Japanese spy. After unsuccessful interrogation attempts, they contacted C.P. Ramaswami Iyer, the then Divan of Travancore, who recognized him as Sree Siva Prabhakar. Prabhakar claimed he had been in deep samadhi under the sea for about 50 years until the nets dragged him out.
Devotees Believe He Lives Today
Many devotees of Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi believe that even today, he exists in a human body to guide those who seek spiritual knowledge. He is regarded as the embodiment of Brahma, the Supreme Creator, and Lord Dattatreya, the symbol of absolute consciousness. Some claim he is an avatar of Lord Shiva, while others say he is the reincarnation of the great saint Pulinayaka Swamiyar or the son of the Sun God, Red Karna.
On April 6, 1986, exactly on his birth star day, Sree Siva Prabhakar took his Mahasamadhi on Pullipara Hill in Omalloor, Kerala. His departure was as miraculous as his life. Many claim he appeared to chosen disciples even after his physical departure, giving them sacred knowledge. This reinforced the belief that true Siddhas surpass all laws of time, space, and death. His life remains a source of inspiration for many spiritual seekers.
Sree Siva Prabhakar's highest mission was to lead humanity toward self-realization. His life demonstrated that true power lies in mastering the self. He lived a life of simplicity, often aloof, rarely interacting with the world. His fingers were often seen in Chinmudra, a symbolic gesture of inner knowledge. Known to use a cane, he remained focused on spiritual practices, avoiding worldly distractions. His knowledge of ‘Kalpam,’ a secret medicinal preparation, was believed to make the human body strong and indestructible.
Even today, followers believe that calling upon Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi helps them find peace, strength, and a deeper understanding of life. His life remains a testament to the power of yoga, meditation, and spiritual realization.
Disclaimer: The stories and accounts of Sree Siva Prabhakar Siddha Yogi are part of spiritual tradition and lore. Details may vary across different sources. Asianet Newsable English does not verify the authenticity of these claims; this article is based on information available on the internet.