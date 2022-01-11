India records 1,68,063 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 10.64%

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of Omicron cases has risen to 4,461.

covid 19

For the third day in a row, India registered over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 infections, with 1,68,063 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country's active coronavirus caseload has now risen to 8,21,446, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. India also suffered 277 more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 4,84,213. While there were 1,79,723 new infections on Monday, 1,59,632 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing India's active tally to 5,90,611.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of Omicron cases has risen to 4,461. Cases of the novel COVID-19 variety have been recorded in 28 states and union territories, notably Maharashtra (1,247), Rajasthan (645), Delhi (546), Karnataka (479), and Kerala (350). Of the total number of Omicron cases, 1,711 have been discharged, recovered, or relocated. Also Read | ICMR says contacts of confirmed cases unless labelled as 'high risk' need not take COVID test

The Centre reported on Monday that five to ten per cent of the active cases in the current surge required hospitalisation, but the situation is fluid and can change fast. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in a letter to states and union territories that during the second wave of COVID-19 throughout the country, the percentage of active patients that required hospital treatment was 20-23 per cent.