India launches chip-based e-passports for faster, safer travel
India has launched chip-based e-passports, promising a faster and more secure travel experience. These passports, introduced by the Indian government, are being rolled out across the country.
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:01 AM
1 Min read
India takes another step forward with the launch of e-passport services. Chip-based e-passports, launched in April 2024, are now available in more cities under Passport Seva Program 2.0. The government aims for nationwide availability by mid-2025.
The new e-passport contains an RFID chip and antenna, securely storing biometric data (facial image, fingerprints) and personal details. This data is protected by protocols like BAC and EAC, adhering to ICAO standards globally. Enjoy convenient travel through e-gates, already in use in over 120 countries, including Japan, Canada, France, the USA, and Australia.
Benefits of the e-passport: 1. Faster immigration. 2. Reduced wait times for identification. 3. Enhanced security against identity theft and forgery. 4. Increased visa-free or visa-on-arrival opportunities. Cities where e-passport services are currently available: Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ranchi, Delhi.
No need to replace old passports; they remain valid until expiry. New or renewal applicants will receive e-passports if their regional office is equipped.
These changes support the Make in India initiative, with all e-passports printed at India Security Press in Nashik, strengthening data security and national control.
